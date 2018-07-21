Vaxart (VXRT) vs. Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Head-To-Head Survey

Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Nightstar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nightstar Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Nightstar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Nightstar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nightstar Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Nightstar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $8.90 million 2.48 -$29.40 million N/A N/A Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($1.63) -12.12

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Nightstar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Nightstar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -286.74% -202.17% -37.17% Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Nightstar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR, a candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

