Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,016 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF opened at $106.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

