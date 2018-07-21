Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12,400.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,147,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $151,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,583,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,453 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,472,000 after acquiring an additional 565,732 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 691,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,061,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,307,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,517,000 after acquiring an additional 210,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $144.84 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.