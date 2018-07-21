Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Lowered by Confluence Wealth Management LLC

Confluence Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 113,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 455,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 115,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

