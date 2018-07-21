ValuEngine Upgrades Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to “Buy”

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Wolverine World Wide opened at $36.13 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,500,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

