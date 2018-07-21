ValuEngine Upgrades RPM International (RPM) to “Buy”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International opened at $61.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. RPM International has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.