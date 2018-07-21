ValuEngine Lowers Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust alerts:

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust opened at $12.72 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $286,811.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,082.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $276,507.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 214,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,189,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the period.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.