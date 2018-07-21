ValuEngine Lowers ABM Industries (ABM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

ABM Industries opened at $29.94 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.81.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 192,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

