Valmont Industries (VMI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries opened at $139.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $698.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,299,000 after buying an additional 127,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 86,682 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 143,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 64,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,645,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

