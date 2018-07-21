Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Goldman now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “$38.75” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy Partners’ FY2019 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VLP. Mizuho dropped coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on Valero Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Valero Energy Partners opened at $39.60 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Valero Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.53 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 119.63% and a net margin of 48.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,047,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,248,000 after acquiring an additional 372,802 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 1,139.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 427,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

