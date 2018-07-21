US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to report sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.42 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $24.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.84 billion to $25.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $26.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “$39.60” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 2,074,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $40.52.

In other US Foods news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,847 shares of company stock worth $7,340,720. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $5,417,000. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,423.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $9,579,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 238,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 168,064 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

