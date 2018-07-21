United States Steel Co. (X) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. United States Steel reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. United States Steel had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $63.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Chemical Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United States Steel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

X stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.13. 5,901,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,247. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

