United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United States Lime & Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $456.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

