Uniqure (QURE) Given a $42.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $42.00 price target on Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QURE. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of Uniqure opened at $34.09 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 586.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.55%. equities analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3,972.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.