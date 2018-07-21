Union Pacific (UNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Union Pacific have outperformed the industry in a year's time. We expect Union Pacific to perform well in the second quarter of 2018 as well. The stock has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings being revised 3.2% upward over the last 60 days. This reflects the optimism surrounding the stock. Detailed results should be out on Jul 19. Higher freight revenues are expected to boost the company’s second-quarter results. The metric is likely to increase on the back of overall volume growth among other factors. The company's efforts to reward shareholders are also impressive. At its Investor Day on May 31, Union Pacific stated that it intends to repurchase shares worth $20 billion during 2018-20 period. Dividend payout ratio in the period is anticipated between 40% and 45%. However, high operating expenses and debt levels remain concerns.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Union Pacific traded up $1.00, hitting $141.41, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,908. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,733,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,948 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,154,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,975,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,069,540,000 after purchasing an additional 510,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,060,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

