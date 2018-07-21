Unilever (UN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Unilever (NYSE:UN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33, reports.

UN stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $61.62.

UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Argus raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

