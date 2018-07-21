Unilever (UN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

UN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,394. Unilever has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. analysts predict that Unilever will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 779.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

