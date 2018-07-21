UDR, Inc. (UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.02 million. UDR had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,298,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in UDR by 47.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.42, reaching $37.07, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.98%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

