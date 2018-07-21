UBS Group Analysts Give Software (SOW) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOW has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.92 ($51.67).

SOW opened at €41.44 ($48.75) on Wednesday. Software has a 12 month low of €34.53 ($40.62) and a 12 month high of €49.80 ($58.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

