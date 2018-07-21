UBS Group AG Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $81.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $81.71.

