UBS Group AG Buys New Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,919.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $50.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th.

