U Network (UUU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and DDEX. U Network has a market cap of $8.89 million and $1.65 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000871 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,892,573,645 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

