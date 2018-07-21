U and I Group (UAI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of U and I Group from GBX 250 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of U and I Group traded down GBX 4 ($0.05), reaching GBX 225 ($2.98), during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 131,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,009. U and I Group has a 12 month low of GBX 163 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.15 ($2.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from U and I Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

In related news, insider Richard Upton purchased 45,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £109,001.04 ($144,276.69).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units and apartments, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

