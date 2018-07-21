TrustPlus (TRUST) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One TrustPlus coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustPlus has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $962.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustPlus has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrustPlus

TrustPlus (CRYPTO:TRUST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. TrustPlus’ official website is trustplus.co . TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrustPlus Coin Trading

TrustPlus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustPlus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

