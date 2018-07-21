Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) Price Target Increased to GBX 165 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 152 ($2.01) to GBX 165 ($2.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of LON BBOX traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1.53 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 104.70 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 151.40 ($2.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Richard Laing purchased 33,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,748.12 ($65,847.94).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.