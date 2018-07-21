Tristate Capital (TSC) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Maxim Group

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

TSC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,526. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $813.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.72 million. equities analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Demas purchased 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,108 shares of company stock worth $53,907 and have sold 4,406,000 shares worth $113,283,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

