Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY18 guidance at $1.20-$1.40 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of Trinity Industries opened at $37.07 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.