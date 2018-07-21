Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3,969,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 678,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 942,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

