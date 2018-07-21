TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will report $208.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.26 million and the highest is $208.73 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $201.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $860.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.60 million to $864.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $942.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $912.50 million to $960.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $261,954.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,974.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,988 shares of company stock worth $11,200,581. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 189,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,799. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

