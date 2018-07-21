Trident Group (TRDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,318.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Trident Group has a market cap of $29,318.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004040 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00460358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00163956 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025469 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

