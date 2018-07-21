Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,530,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,437,000 after acquiring an additional 105,276 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,856,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,303,000 after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,774,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

