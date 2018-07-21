Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor opened at $131.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.39. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $69.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 billion. analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.