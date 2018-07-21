TopCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. TopCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TopCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003773 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00448917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00163561 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024471 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000987 BTC.

About TopCoin

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us

Buying and Selling TopCoin

TopCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

