Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,850 Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 533,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 74.17%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,869 shares of company stock worth $3,187,687. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

