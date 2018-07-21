Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC opened at $99.89 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $161.41 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Vertical Group downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

