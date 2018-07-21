Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 2,500 Shares of First Majestic Silver (FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, with a total value of C$22,250.00.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,750 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.92 per share, with a total value of C$15,610.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver opened at C$8.68 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.09.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of C$74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.65 million.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

