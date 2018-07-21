Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 1,750 Shares of First Majestic Silver (FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.92 per share, with a total value of C$15,610.00.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 20th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.90 per share, with a total value of C$22,250.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver opened at C$8.68 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.09.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of C$74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.65 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

