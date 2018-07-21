TJX Companies (TJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies has surpassed the industry in the past six months, courtesy of its impressive comps record. Comps have been gaining from continued rise in consumer traffic and strength in merchandising policies. These factors, along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations, impressive brands and fashion products have been driving its stores and online performance. This was visible in the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year and all major units reported comps growth. The company remains focused on its sales-driving efforts, which are expected to help it witness further market share gains. These factors and a favorable inventory position encouraged management to raise fiscal 2019 earnings view. However, the company has long been witnessing high wage costs. Unfortunately, management expects this to linger and hurt earnings to some extent in fiscal 2019.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded TJX Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,013. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 42,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,068,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

