TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies traded down $0.62, hitting $97.07, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,013. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.