Titcoin Price Up 11.5% This Week (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Titcoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $223,468.00 and $55.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,461.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $797.18 or 0.10706300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019285 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.02000160 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006311 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

