Tile Shop (TTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.71 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 149,017 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tile Shop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

