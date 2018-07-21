Tiaa Fsb Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 173.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,741 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,329,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,521 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,181,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.03. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.