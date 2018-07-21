Tiaa Fsb Has $5.25 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,292,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,912,000 after buying an additional 8,510,783 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,564,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,777 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $33,890,000. Bodenholm Capital AB acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,975,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,336,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $50,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific opened at $33.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

