Thermon Group (THR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Thermon Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.8717281884425 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Thermon Group traded up $0.07, reaching $23.97, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 87,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,942. The firm has a market cap of $776.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.86%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

