The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Gaia Inc (GAIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 237.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gaia were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAIA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GAIA. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gaia to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Gaia opened at $21.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Gaia Inc has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. research analysts expect that Gaia Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

