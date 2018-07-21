The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 165.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Liquidity Services opened at $6.90 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

