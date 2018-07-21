The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) CEO Sells $794,838.22 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $794,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 350,249 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,541,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,045,000 after purchasing an additional 268,181 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.