The Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their $45.12 rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded The Coca-Cola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $45.28 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

