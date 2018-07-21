Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a research report report published on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $117.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a $96.20 rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $69.65 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $248.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

