Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Acquires 3,578 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,783,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,771,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $199.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $201.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

